Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.