Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.
