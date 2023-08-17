Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s current price.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 761,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,008. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,171,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.