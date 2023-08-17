Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s current price.
HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte
Humacyte Stock Performance
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Humacyte
In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,171,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Humacyte
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.