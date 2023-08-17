Human Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

