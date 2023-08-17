Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

HURN stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,871 shares of company stock valued at $586,524 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

