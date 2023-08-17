Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $2.75

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

HUT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,192. The company has a market cap of $545.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.