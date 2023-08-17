HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. HUYA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

