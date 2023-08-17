Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H remained flat at $114.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 756,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,796. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.