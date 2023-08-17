Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
NYSE:H remained flat at $114.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 756,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,796. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.