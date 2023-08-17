Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 49,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,090. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.