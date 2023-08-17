Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 49,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,090. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

