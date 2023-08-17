IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday.
IceCure Medical Stock Up 3.0 %
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.22% and a negative net margin of 486.55%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
