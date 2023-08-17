Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Icosavax Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Icosavax by 120.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 43,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3,939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $104,441.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $405,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

