ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.79. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $212.43.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

