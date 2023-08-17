ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 511,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

