ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.00. 173,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.76.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

