ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.85. 199,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

