Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 5,123.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

