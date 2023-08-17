Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Ideal Power Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 5,123.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ideal Power
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.