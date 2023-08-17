Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $169.54 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $169.47 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

