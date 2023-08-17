IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Shares Down 0.1%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.91. Approximately 4,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded IMCD from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

