Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

