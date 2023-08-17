Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,272 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 113.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $362,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $71.50 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

