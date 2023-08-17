Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $50.61 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $50,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.89 and its 200 day moving average is $240.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

