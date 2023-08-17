Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $63.09 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 235,126 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $63,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

