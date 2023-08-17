Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $7.76 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,956,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 873,530 shares during the last quarter.
US Foods Stock Up 1.7 %
USFD opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
