Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $7.76 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,956,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 873,530 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

USFD opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

