Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

