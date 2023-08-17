Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 608 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

