Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $699,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,479.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $699,380.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,279,809 shares of company stock worth $487,651,108. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of CNM opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

