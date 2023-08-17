Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,500 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $458,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Inari Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.46 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $83.84.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.
