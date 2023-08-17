Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

