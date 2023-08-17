Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.
Incyte Trading Down 1.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
