Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Glen R. Anderson Acquires 44,354 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 44,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,131,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

