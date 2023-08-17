IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 71,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 122,144 shares.The stock last traded at $30.04 and had previously closed at $29.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $629.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

