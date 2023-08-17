Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 274,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,636,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The company has a market cap of $903.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

