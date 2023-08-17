InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

IFIN stock remained flat at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. InFinT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,936,530,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

