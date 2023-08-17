Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,313,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,671,470.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.