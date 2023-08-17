Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.27. 90,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 337,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

