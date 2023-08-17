Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of IKT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.75.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 7,551.59%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
