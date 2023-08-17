Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of IKT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 7,551.59%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

