Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Up 1.1 %

INOD opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $3,704,454. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

