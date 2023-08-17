Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Down 1.2%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.12. 76,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 74,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 610.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

