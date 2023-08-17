Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,493 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,631,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 280,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.