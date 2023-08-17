Innovis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,414 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

