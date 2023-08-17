Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

