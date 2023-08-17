Innovis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,053 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Insider Activity

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,502.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson bought 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,502.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

