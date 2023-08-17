Insider Buying: Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Insider Buys £975,000 in Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) insider George Lucan acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,236,838.77).

Angus Energy stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday. Angus Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £26.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

