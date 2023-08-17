Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Purchases $201,171.20 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IHRT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.