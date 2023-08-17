Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Purchases $201,171.20 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
iHeartMedia Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of IHRT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.