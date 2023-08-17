Insider Buying: Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Purchases 23,934 Shares of Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

