Insider Buying: Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Purchases 23,934 Shares of Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
