Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Acquires 13,177 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $262,617.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

