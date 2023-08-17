Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Buys 12,893 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $257,602.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $262,617.61.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.