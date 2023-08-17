Insider Buying: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Joe Marsilii bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00.

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.70. 315,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,477. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$27.19 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

