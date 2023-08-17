Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bunge Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $111.07. 1,137,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

View Our Latest Report on BG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.