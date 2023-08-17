Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $99,911.21 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cactus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHD opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

