Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $356,850.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
